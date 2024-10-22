Flavio Ferretti at the head of Noberasco

Ligurian roots and a look to the future. Is that in a few words the portrait of Flavio Ferretti, new ceo of Noberasco, the company Ligurian spacialized in dried fruit. The new ceo of the company based in Albenga (Savona) is on the recent list published by Forbes Italy of the 100 most influential managers of 2024: a selection of a group of men and women who, thanks to their innovative vision, lead companies towards the challenges of the future.

Ligurian roots, but "man of the world" Ferretti is the first external ceo at the helm of the family company Noberasco. Having grown up in Lavazza where, after 41 years of following various markets in Italy and abroad and after a long experience at the business unit Italia he arrived at the helm of Nims in Padua, now Ferretti has entered the dried fruit sector and is engaged, together with his family, in a path of strengthening the company that has its headquarters in Carcare, Savona.

"This recognition is not only the result of my managerial career -comments the manager-, but it is also the result of a broad vision, structured and above all a collective commitment of the people who have worked with me in these years, therefore I want to share this prestigious milestone with all my colleagues who, in Lavazza, Nims and Noberasco today, have supported and supported my professional career. Without them, nothing would have been possible".

According to Ferretti, among the pillars of a company’s growth are certainly the well-being and cohesion of all those who work there every day, bringing their own know-how and affirms. "I joined this company in June with the aim of enhancing the heritage of a group that has 116 years of history -continues the new ceo-, passed on and enhanced thanks to the family who, before me, has charted its course. The Noberasco company -underlines Ferretti- is awarded the prestigious honor as 'Historical Brand of National Interest' synonymous with great presence in the history of Italian entrepreneurship".