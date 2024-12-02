Beer: for 29% of Italians it is synonymous with winter relaxation

Winter is the season that celebrates simple and authentic pleasures, intimate atmospheres and moments to be lived slowly. It is a period that invites us to rediscover the beauty of small daily gestures, to create rituals of comfort and conviviality, to experience moments dedicated to relaxation and the rediscovery of traditions. In this context, beer asserts itself as a drink capable of accompanying these moments, becoming an accessible luxury and a complement to enrich small daily pleasures and holiday tables. Thanks to its versatility, it adapts to every occasion, from domestic warmth to Christmas toasts, enhancing not only moments of sharing, but also Italian cuisine, confirming itself as a multipurpose and transversal element also for the winter season. These are some of the findings that emerged from the latest survey conducted by Bva Doxa for the Centro Informazione Birra (Cib) of AssoBirra, the periodic snapshot of the Italian beer world through the eyes of consumers, the main players in the beer supply chain and AssoBirra itself, which for this edition turns the spotlight on the role of beer in the “soft pleasure” trend during the winter season. There is also space for an in-depth look at beer as the star of the winter table and gourmet pairings with the contribution of Rocco Pozzulo , president of the Federazione Italiana Cuochi.

Winter transforms Italians' daily gestures into real rituals of comfort and relaxation. The home is the favorite place and the center of these experiences for 86% of those interviewed: activities such as watching TV (70%), relaxing on the sofa (65%) or taking a hot shower (62%) are among the favorites to find feelings of relaxation and serenity. Gen Z stands out for its ability to carve out moments dedicated to soft pleasures more frequently, up to 4 times a week. Contact with nature is another appreciated element, with about 40% of those interviewed declaring that they find pleasure in outdoor walks or contemplative moments next to the fireplace. The generations also appear to be in tune on the value of sharing, with 63% experiencing these moments in the company of a partner or friends, especially Millennials (68%), while almost half of those interviewed prefer to dedicate themselves to these rituals alone.

The choice of a drink to accompany moments of winter relaxation is a constant for almost all Italians, with 90% of those interviewed declaring that they regularly consume hot or cold drinks during their soft pleasures. Among the preferences, herbal teas (64%), hot chocolate (63%) and tea (62%) stand out, but among moderately alcoholic drinks, beer stands out as the protagonist, chosen by about half of those interviewed (48%), even surpassing wine (46%). Even in the winter context, beer therefore confirms itself as a valued ally for its ability to enhance every experience and able to redefine the concept of a drink for all seasons. Almost 1 in 3 Italians (29%) find beer particularly satisfying in moments of relaxation at home, also thanks to its low alcohol content. Among generations, Millennials and Gen X (48% overall) associate beer with moments of relaxation and conviviality. Gen Z, on the other hand, interprets it in a more dynamic way and appreciates its versatility (39%), perceiving it as an ideal drink to enrich creative activities such as cooking, decorating for parties or organising entertainment evenings.

Attached to this EFA News is the full text of the Cib-AssoBirra report.

1/ Continued