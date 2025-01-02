Heineken: First Campaign of 2025 Celebrates Sobriety

A clear message: if someone stays sober, no matter why, it is a choice to be respected. This is the core of Heineken's brand new "0.0 Reasons Needed" campaign, coming out in January. While there are still social pressures to moderate, Heineken aims to break down the stigma associated with choosing not to drink alcohol, defending people's right to make choices without being judged.

Through the “0.0 Reasons Needed” campaign, the brand aims to uplift those who simply want to enjoy a Heineken 0.0 for its great taste, ensuring that everyone is allowed to embrace moderation if they want to. The series of commercials pokes fun at some of the stereotypes associated with choosing not to drink alcohol, such as assuming someone has to be the designated driver or that they are on a diet. Regardless of what people might assume when they see you enjoying a Heineken 0.0, there is no special reason behind it.

The TV spots, directed by Hanna Maria Hendrich and shot in Barcelona, will air globally in January 2025. The campaign taps into the broader cultural point that people’s drinking habits are changing and asks whether we need “Dry January” and “Sober October” months of abstinence in our diary to choose non-alcoholic options.

Alongside the campaign's adverts, Heineken 0.0 is launching new research by Professor Charles Spence of Oxford University to show that despite the high acceptability of low- and soft drinks, choosing one can still turn people's noses up.

“The launch of Heineken 0.0 in 2017 revolutionised the non-alcoholic beverage industry,” says Nabil Nasser , Global Head of Heineken Brand. “A premium, high-quality brand offering a 0.0 has helped make moderation cool. It’s exciting to see this new research uncovering a growing social acceptance of soft drinks; not just accepted, but something people see as a cool, safe choice. That said, it’s clear there’s still work to be done with research that highlights the low and no judgement around alcohol still exists, so we need to be dynamic and creative in how we tackle these stereotypes. We’re proud of our great Heineken 0.0 and its role in helping to remove stigmas in this industry, so people can enjoy it without being judged. Maybe someone is the designated driver, or maybe they just fancy a refreshing Heineken 0.0 – our latest campaign proves the bottom line is that you don’t need a special reason to go alcohol-free.”

For his part, Bruno Bertelli , Global CEO of LePub (the agency that signed the Heineken campaign), Cco Publicis Worldwide, added: "This campaign challenges the prejudices about the consumption of non-alcoholic beer. Heineken 0.0 is not just an alternative: its great taste fits perfectly into real-life moments. A good taste speaks for itself, without the need for a special reason".

