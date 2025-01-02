Heineken /2. Non-Alcoholic: There's Still a Stigma in Gen Z

The Heineken study announced at the launch of the new campaign (read EFA News ), after interviewing 11,842 adults in five developed non-alcoholic beer markets – the UK, US, Spain, Japan (over the legal drinking age up to 75) and Brazil (18-65) – found that Gen-Z (18 to 26) is the one most affected by social pressures on alcohol consumption.

The survey found that 21% of Gen Z in these five markets have been called out for their soft drink choice and say they have hidden their low-alcohol or no-alcohol drinking habits because of social pressure. The report also found that more than a third have felt pressured to drink alcohol in certain circumstances.

Gen Z men who are over the legal drinking age are among the most likely to think that choosing a soft drink would be a social faux pas. Thirty-eight percent of men in this age group say they would drink low- or no-alcohol versions of alcoholic beverages, but only if their friends did, too. If and when Gen Z men do choose to drink low- or no-alcohol versions of alcoholic beverages, they feel the need to explain and justify their beverage choice and even feel like an “outsider” for doing so (29%).

Heineken has launched its latest campaign to tackle these stigmas, championing people’s right to make choices without judgement.

"Our study has uncovered some fascinating insights into the evolution of social attitudes towards alcohol consumption," explains Charles Spence , professor of experimental psychology at the University of Oxford. "For many, alcohol is no longer the norm for socialising – we are seeing a shift towards more conscious drinking. However, in cultures where drinking is still predominantly seen as the norm, exclusion can be stigmatised. This is particularly true for Gen Z and millennials. For generations, alcohol has played a central role in how humans socialise, so the prevailing assumptions and stereotypes surrounding our drinking habits remain deeply embedded in society."

Not everyone is worried about judgment over their drinking choices. In fact, we’re in the early stages of acceptance becoming the new normal. The study found that a fifth of drinkers now say they moderate their alcohol and soft drinks during evening social gatherings with friends or family. Many people feel confident in their balanced lifestyles, regardless of what others might think of them, and many admire those who are sober or choose to drink in moderation.

More respondents rated non-alcoholic drinkers as “cool” (9%) and “respectable” (25%), compared to those who deemed them “uncool” (4%) or “boring” (6%). It’s also seen as a safe choice for “no-alcohol dates,” with over a third (35%) of those who drink little or no alcohol choosing it as their date-night drink. These early signs from leading non-alcoholic beer markets point to the dawn of a curious new post-sober era.

