Sigep Vision: the future of foodservice is being written

The reference point for the main market trends in the foodservice world. And not least of the technological and sustainable innovations that will guide the sector into the future. Sigep Vision is the flagship of the 46th edition of Sigep World, scheduled at the Rimini fair from 18 to 22 January 2025, organized by Italian Exhibition Group. Through a rich program of initiatives, which integrates ideas with physical space, Sigep Vision offers a privileged perspective on the trends of the sector. Thanks to the collaboration with the main research institutes of the sector, it represents a global observatory of the out-of-home industry, providing trends and data updated throughout the year. In this way, Sigep World confirms itself as the reference point for knowledge, innovation and technology of the sector.

Located in the South Hall, the Vision Plaza will be the hub of Sigep Vision, with a full program of panel discussions, talks and training sessions held by industry experts and opinion leaders. Three focuses: new market trends, technological innovations, especially related to the world of artificial intelligence; sustainability with particular attention to ecological materials, waste reduction and ethical sourcing.

Among the main talks, three stand out:

1) Global trends and future scenarios of the gelato and foodservice industry (Cupola Cagnoni, Hall Sud/Saturday 18 January 2.30-3.30 pm). The inaugural talk of Sigep World, moderated by Flavia Morelli (Group Exhibition Manager of the Food&Beverage division of Ieg), will offer an overview of global trends and expectations for the future regarding gelato and more generally the foodservice industry. The panel of guests will be of high profile: Edurne Uranga (vice president of Foodservice Europe-Circana) will offer all the most up-to-date data of the sector, in a comparison that will see three other speakers, namely Massimiliano Zucchi (CEO of the La Romana ice cream shop chain since 1947), Shelley Hwang (founder of Pinkberry, a US franchise with 260 stores in 20 countries in the world of desserts) and Mohammad Alsuri, director of the Learning and Performance department of the Saudi quick service restaurant chain Tazaj with over 120 locations

2) Foodservice consumer and market trends: focus on the USA by Mintel (Cupola Cagnoni, South Hall/Sunday 19 January 11-11:45). The presentation, curated by Ophélie Buchet , Food & Drink Associate Director for Mintel, will analyze the evolution of consumer behaviors and priorities in the US foodservice market, especially in a period of persistent inflationary pressures. Three areas for improvement proposed by Mintel: increasing the perception of the value of dishes with proteins and natural ingredients, as well as suggesting loyalty/gamification programs; capitalizing on the customer's interest in treating themselves to special treatment when eating out; balancing the desire for classic experiences with the ever-increasing demand for convenient and fast options.

3) Outlook on the European Foodservice Industry. Future opportunities and prospects by Circana (Cupola Cagnoni, Hall Sud/Sunday 19 January 15:15-15:45). The focus in this case will be Europe, thanks to the analysis proposed by Jochen Pinsker , Industry Advisor Foodservice Europe at Circana. Out-of-home consumption in the main European countries will therefore be illustrated, identifying trends and consumption dynamics, within different growth rates and contexts.

