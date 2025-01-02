Sigep Vision /2. Between virtuous practices and "bioarchitectural" gelato

In addition to the reference talks (read EFA News), Sigep Vision will be the guideline that will also determine three 'on site' projects: Taste of Tomorrow, Sustainability District and the Innovation and Start-up Award. The Taste of Tomorrow (pavilion A5) aims to combine the principles of bioarchitecture with the preparation of the gelato of the future.

Inside Pavilion A5, visitors will be able to observe the visionary installation "Glacial Drip" up close, a space composed of 13 bioreactors, that is, wooden sticks made of living materials where moss and microalgae will grow with a dual function. The first, to capture a quantity of CO2 equal to that of 10 mature trees; the second, to transform into a powder of highly nutritious vegetable proteins that will then be used as ingredients for the production of new ice cream flavors.

The Sustainability District, located in Hall B1, will be dedicated to promoting virtuous practices along the coffee and cocoa supply chains, with three focuses. Micro Roaster Village, where micro roasters will present their unique blends, revealing to visitors the latest trends in coffee sourcing, handling, roasting, preparation and distribution, as well as offering tastings of high-quality coffee.

Again, the Bean To Bar, where visitors can immerse themselves in the world of technology and touch with their hands all the phases of artisanal chocolate making, through workshops and guided tastings. Finally, the Fully Automatic Coffee Machinery, a selection of super-automatic coffee machines that represent the future of the sector, in the name of sustainability.

The Innovation and Start-Up Award (Cupola Cagnoni, Hall Sud) returns to Sigep World for the second edition. This is a prestigious award – in partnership with the National Association of Young Innovators (Angi) and Ice Agenzia – to start-ups with the most innovative products. Seven categories awarded: Digital Innovation and AI, Equipment, Technology & Kitchen Materials, Frozen & Ready-made Products, Ingredients & Semi-finished Goods, Organic/Free From product, Packaging solutions & Machinery and Sustainability. A unique opportunity to reward innovations that make a difference and to promote the realities that will shape the future of the out-of-home industry.

2/ End