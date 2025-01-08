Marr is awarded SME status

Marr S.p.a., a leading company in Italy for the marketing and distribution of food and non-food products to the foodservice sector, has been awarded the SME status. The company of the Cremonini group itself informs us. "Pursuant to Article 2-ter, paragraph 2, letter a), of the Regulation adopted by Consob Resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999," explains the official note, Marr "communicates the qualification of 'SME' according to Article 1, paragraph 1, letter w-quater.1), of the D. Lgs. February 1998, n. 58".

It is recalled, the note continues, "that the qualification of SMEs implies an increase from 3% to 5% of the share capital (in the case of companies which provide for the increase of the vote as Marr, to the total number of voting rights), the minimum threshold of significant holdings to be reported pursuant to Article 120 of the TUF", the Consolidated Financial Document.

Through an organization of over 950 sales technicians, the Marr group serves about 55,000 customers mainly restaurants, hotels, pizzerias, tourist villages, company canteens: the offer includes more than 25,000 food products, including fish, meat, meat, meat various foods, fruit and vegetables with a significant offer of green products, sustainable and Made in Italy. The company operates throughout the country through a logistics-distribution network consisting of more than 40 distribution units, some of which with cash & carry, and uses over 950 trucks.

Marr achieved in 2023 consolidated total revenues of 2.085 billion Euro from 1.930 billion in 2022, with a consolidated ebitda of 123.1 million Euro from 82.1 million Euro in 2022 and a consolidated net profit of 47.1 million Euro from 26.6 million Euro in 2022. Consolidated total revenues for the third quarter 2024 were 622.7 million euros, compared to 623.2 million euros in the third quarter 2023.