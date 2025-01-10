Sigep/2. Pernigotti relaunches "Signor Stefano"

Pernigotti SpA returns to the semi-finished products market for ice cream with the new brand “Signor Stefano”. The historic confectionery company from Novi Ligure (Alessandria) – owned, starting from 2022, by the Luxembourg investment fund JP Morgan Asset Management and Invitalia – returns to a sector where for decades it has been one of the main reference operators. In 2019, when it was owned by the Turkish group Toksoz, it had sold the related branch of the company to third parties. The official presentation of this important initiative is scheduled for “Sigep World 2025”, the 46th edition of the international reference fair for the foodservice sector, which will take place from 18 to 22 January at the Rimini Fair. The “Signor Stefano” brand is a tribute to Stefano Pernigotti , the name of the founder and also of the namesake last heir and knight of labor of the dynasty of confectionery entrepreneurs.



“Our company was the first to produce high-quality semi-finished products for professional ice cream making on an industrial scale in the mid-1930s and the link with this sector is still alive in the memory of specialized operators,” confirms Attilio Capuano , CEO of Pernigotti SpA. “We intend to underline the depth of our roots and the link with the territory of Novi Ligure, where it all began and where the workforce and production lines dedicated to this new adventure will work. Pernigotti’s great return to this branch of business represents a further step forward in the relaunch of the company and is the expression of a concerted effort between the new management and the partners, who are strongly determined to restore Pernigotti to the market positions it has always occupied.”



During Sigep World 2025, Pernigotti will present the new “Signor Stefano” catalogue with around 60 references relating to semi-finished products (powders and creams) for professional ice cream parlors. The new Gelato Division has also been created, with the collaboration of great professionals in the sector, and marketing has begun in Italy and abroad. “We are starting from a prestigious past, proposing new recipes linked to the best tradition and using raw materials and ingredients of the highest quality”, underlines Gianluca Cazzulo , sales director of Pernigotti SpA. “Exactly as for the work done for Pernigotti’s iconic products in the consumer world, which have been revisited, innovated and qualitatively improved, such as with the use of only Italian hazelnuts, also in the world of semi-finished products for ice cream parlors Pernigotti will propose its very high quality standards, anchored to tradition but which will incorporate the latest trends that have emerged in these five years of absence from the market".