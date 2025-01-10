Sigep. Eurovo: from pastry to mixology, the egg is the protagonist

When we think of eggs, we often limit ourselves to seeing them as a simple ingredient. But what happens if we start looking at them for what they really are? A noble raw material, rich in unexplored potential, capable of becoming the beating heart of gastronomic creativity. With the concept “Much more than an Egg”, Eurovo intends to redefine the role of the egg at Sigep 2025, inviting professionals to explore new possibilities and rediscover their value.

From 18 to 22 January 2025, Rimini Expo Centre will become the centre of gastronomic innovation. Sigep, the international trade fair dedicated to pastry, gelato, artisanal bakery and coffee, will be the occasion to live the Eurovo experience. Five intense days, full of inspiration, live demonstrations and meetings with the protagonists of the sector.

Sigep 2025 will be the stage for Eurovo's extraordinary journey that will take the egg out of traditional patterns. A journey that passes through pastry shops, gourmet street food, mixology, up to the ice cream parlor and the café, showing how this ingredient can become a source of innovation, creativity and added value.

Pastry has always recognized the value of the egg, but the time has come to look beyond. Eurovo will explore how the egg can be the engine of a revolution that embraces new trends – from sustainability to disruptive creativity – without ever losing its connection with tradition.

Visitors will discover how Élite and Bakery Innovation products can transform traditional desserts into cutting-edge creations, thanks to an exceptional team. The following will be present: Gino Fabbri , ambassador of Taste and Quality of Élite Eurovo Service, and the master pastry chefs Davide Malizia , Leonardo Di Carlo , Alessandro Bertuzzi , Damiano Suma , Giuseppe Amato , Denis Dianin , Sal De Riso , Luigi Biasetto and Giuseppe Gagliardi .

Street food meets haute cuisine and the egg becomes the protagonist of sandwiches and gourmet ready-to-go proposals ready to redefine the street food experience. With the support of Bonelli, a constantly evolving reality in the Emilia-Romagna region, and Dai Bravi Ragazzi, famous for their food truck throughout the Lombardy region, we will discover how the egg can transform a sandwich into a sophisticated culinary work. The great protagonist is the rich range of Eurovo Service references, from egg products to hard-boiled and quail eggs to semi-finished products such as Cuisine Royale, ideal for surprising in recipes based on carbonara or scrambled eggs.

The innovative Le Naturelle drink based on egg white will be the star of the experience dedicated to ice cream parlors and cafes. Ideal for making ice cream without lactose, without sugar and up to 50% less fat and calories.

But that's not all: perfect for creamy cappuccinos and latte art applications, this product represents the perfect synthesis of taste, well-being and versatility. Under the guidance of experts such as Gianni Cocco and Francesco Corona , together with master ice cream makers Mario Feliciani and Eugenio Morrone , visitors will be able to discover new taste experiences. To enrich this experience, the participation of the BurroCacao ice cream shop, a family-run business of excellence in the Romagna region, which will bring its unique vision of artisanal ice cream.

With the Lolli range, we are taking the art of mixology to a new level. Led by world champion Bruno Vanzan , the egg becomes an element of sophistication, capable of giving structure and originality to cocktails and drinks. A revolution in the glass that inspires professionals to surprise their customers.