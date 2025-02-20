Tuttofood Milano 2025: New Immersive Trade Fair Model Presented in Dubai

“The 2025 edition of Tuttofood will be remembered as an international and record-breaking one. Less than 80 days before the start of the event, Fiere di Parma – which is organizing this event for the first time – finds confirmation in the numbers of its initial objective: to decisively emphasize the international exhibition offering of the show, transforming it into a point of reference for the global sourcing of food & beverage products”. This was the opening statement of Antonio Cellie , CEO of Fiere di Parma, who spoke in Dubai, the penultimate stop of the international roadshow to promote Tuttofood “The Italian Aperitivo” which started in 2024 and has touched the main world capitals, in front of an audience of local entrepreneurs, international buyers, TPOs (Trade Promotion Organisations), local journalists and important stakeholders on the occasion of an event organized by Fiere di Parma and the Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano, present at the event with Alessandro Cagnolati , Trade Marketing Specialist of the Consortium.

During the evening, enriched by an immersive experience in Italian gastronomic culture, with tastings of excellent products and live musical accompaniment, the opportunities offered by the event and its role as a strategic platform for companies aiming to expand their presence in foreign markets were presented. Also present were the Consul General of Italy in Dubai Edoardo Napoli , and the Vice Consul General Francesca Dell'Apa .

The United Arab Emirates is a key market for Italy: according to data provided by Ice Agency, represented at the event by its president Matteo Zoppas , Italian exports to the country increased by 6% in the first months of 2024, for a total value of approximately 344 million euros (read EFA News ). An increase that highlights the growing demand for Italian products, also due to our country's positive reputation for quality, innovation and craftsmanship. Dairy products recorded the most significant growth in demand, with an increase of 36% and a value of approximately 30 million euros; the demand for drinks, alcoholic beverages and vinegars also had a notable surge, by 32%, which brought the total value of exports to 29 million euros and ensured Italy sixth place among exporters in this product category. Finally, baked goods also recorded a positive increase of 23%, reaching 55 million euros in exports and bringing Italy almost to the podium of the main exporters of these products (fourth place).

