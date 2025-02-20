Tuttofood /2. Parma Fairs: boom in requests for participation

“This 'our' first edition of Tuttofood Milano will be a memorable crossroads of food & beverage cultures and markets for the professionals and companies that will experience it”. This was stated by Riccardo Caravita , Food & Beverage Brand Manager of Fiere di Parma, who was also present at the Dubai event “The Italian Aperitivo” (read the EFA News article). “We are managing a surprising number of requests for participation. This shows, on the one hand, a huge traction towards the opening of new markets, on the other, a continuous search for new, more sustainable nutritional models. We are designing a mix and match of global knowledge and flavours, capable of triggering surprising new business opportunities for all the players, large and small, in the agri-food sector”.

Among the first international collectives that have confirmed their presence at Tuttofood 2025, we note the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, the Egyptian Exporters Association – Expolink, the Spanish Instituto Castilla y León and Landaluz Central de Servicios SL (with a focus on regional Castilian and Andalusian specialties), the Sario Slovenská agentúra pre rozvoj investícií a obchodu from Slovakia, the Switzerland Global Enterprise and the Trade Development Company JSC from Uzbekistan. The best-represented European countries will include Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and France which, added together, cover 50% of the relative share and offer the international visitor a clear overview of the continental agri-food panorama. Also interesting is the number of overseas companies present: among these, North Africa stands out (with Egypt in the front row), South-East Asia and the Far East (with large participations from China, Taiwan, South Korea and Indonesia), as well as the rest of Asia (with India as the main representative) and the inevitable presence of US companies.

Finally, Tuttofood will be able to take advantage of the logistical and strategic centrality of Milan, providing buyers and industry operators from all over the world with that European appeal and simplicity needed to live an immersive and complete business experience, which does not end within the fair. In addition to boasting exhibitors from various particularly interesting and receptive international macro-geographies, the event will also develop in the city, thanks to the rich program of Tuttofood Week (3-8 May): this “off-fair” event will transform the most fascinating and glamorous Italian city into a hub of the agri-food business.

The photograph of the adhesions to date, in fact, confirms that all the product categories will be significantly represented, from grocery to meat, from frozen foods to dairy products, through drinks (for the very first time "owners" of an entire pavilion), the confectionery sector, fish products and snacks - a revelation category of the last year in large-scale distribution -, without forgetting the vast world of services. The next appointment of the Fiere di Parma roadshow will be in March at the Italian embassy in Tokyo, during Foodex (11-14 March 2025).