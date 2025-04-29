Macfrut 2025: innovation takes the field

Two dynamic areas on innovation in the field of fruit and vegetable growing. Space for Field Solution at Macfrut, the international fruit and vegetable supply chain fair scheduled at the Rimini Expo Centre from Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 May. Over the course of the three days, the pavilions will host a double test field to allow visitors to experience first-hand the latest innovations in water saving, roofing systems, the use of artificial intelligence in the fight against weeds, mechanical means and much more.

“Macfrut also intends to contribute to the development of the sector this year by displaying two dynamic areas dedicated to fruit and vegetable growing in pavilions A1 and C1,” explains Luciano Trentini , an expert agronomist who has been coordinating and organizing this activity for years. “The aim is to present visitors with a practical overview of the modernization and innovation of the sector to help producers in their strategic choices and to introduce visitors to the quality of our technologies and our skills in the fruit and vegetable sector, in which our country excels.”

In Hall A1, horticulture will be the protagonist, starting with the Potato, the symbolic product of Macfrut 2025. In addition to the Symposium with the world's leading experts, the dynamic area will host specific machines dedicated to earthing up, defoliation and insect suction, but also different methods of potato propagation (seed and tuber parts). New technologies for irrigation and water storage systems in flexible tanks for vegetables, ginger and blueberries will be presented. It will be possible to obtain information on harvesting machines for fourth-range production and asparagus, seed drills for small seeds for the nursery. Dedicated to open fields, there will be transplanters and small equipment for soil processing. Artificial intelligence will also play an important role when applied in particular in the fight against weeds with their destruction through electricity. This area will give Italian and foreign visitors the opportunity to experience first-hand the versatility of our mechanization that is finding growing interest in many areas of our country and our planet.

The area in pavilion C1 is dedicated to fruit growing in collaboration with Acqua Campus and Anbi. The innovative systems for apples, pears, plums and table grapes will be on display: anti-hail or anti-rain cover nets, climate control units that also use artificial intelligence systems to help fruit growers in their strategic choices, in disease prevention and in choosing the most appropriate irrigation shifts, which is essential in this time of climate change. Producers will be able to talk to technicians from the various companies present to provide useful advice to those who need specific information on the topic of water. Robots will also be at work, which in the future will be able to provide a valid contribution to producers in the activity of horticulturalists and fruit growers given the growing shortage of manpower.