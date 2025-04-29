Macfrut/2. Symposium of medicinal and aromatic herbs debuts

At Macfrut over 100 scholars from 24 countries to take stock of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants in the world. This is the calling card of the eleventh edition of the International Mediterranean Symposium on Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (Mesmap-11), scheduled from Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 May at the Rimini Expo Centre, as part of the Spices&Herbs Global Expo dedicated to spices and medicinal plants. A world-class scientific reference event in Southern Europe, promoted by the Association of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants of the Mediterranean (Amapmed), 31 members of the International Organizing Committee of the Symposium have decided to organize the event for the first time in a country other than Turkey, the historic venue of the event for all ten previous editions.

“The theme of this edition of the Mesmap-11 Symposium,” explains Professor Nazim Şekeroğlu , Chairman of the Amapmed Scientific Committee, “will be “The Science Behind Taste and Healthy Flavor.” The sixteen invited speakers will be able to share their experience and the most recent scientific studies with the audience of participants, non-profit organizations and industrial organizations. What makes Mesmap-11 a highly prestigious gathering is precisely the fact that it is organized in collaboration with numerous international universities and NGOs, united by the aim of networking non-governmental organizations of different professional groups related to Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, in order to create a common platform and not lose the wealth of knowledge and research of a constantly evolving sector.”

The eleventh edition of Mesmap hosted at Macfrut will see the participation of around one hundred scientific experts from 24 countries (Turkey, Italy, Thailand, China, Poland, Croatia, Czech Republic, India, Pakistan, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Albania, Slovakia, Ukraine, Slovenia and Bulgaria). The Symposium will have a busy schedule, starting on Tuesday 6 May at 12:30 with greetings and inaugural reports by Nazim Şekeroğlu , president of the Mesmap Symposium and Andrea Primavera , president of the Italian Federation of Medicinal Plant Producers (Fippo) and member of the Italian Organizing Committee. This will be followed by interventions with various sessions over the three days of the fair.

Full program of the symposium: https://www.macfrut.com/meeting/548/mesmap___simposio_internazionale_mediterraneo_piante_medicinali_e_aromatiche