Macfrut /2. Vip tutti pazzi per la frutta. Gran finale all'Healthy Food Show

Fairs FierAvicola 2025: 54th edition opens its doors in Rimini

Area increases to 160 exhibitors, 27% of which are foreign. Over 100 international buyers

The 54th edition of FierAvicola, the fair dedicated to poultry farming, opens tomorrow, May 6th at the Rimini Expo Centre and for three days it will be the appointment for the entire supply chain. The... more