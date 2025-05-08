Macfrut: 2025 Edition Closes with Over 61,000 Visitors (+10%)

The fair confirms its growth path. There were over 61 thousand attendees at the 42nd edition of the three-day fair at the Rimini Expo Centre with an increase of +10% on 2024. An edition marked by enthusiasm that consecrates its international dimension and its unique format. Over 1,400 exhibitors, 40% of which from abroad, 1,500 buyers, thematic Salons on trends and tendencies, dynamic areas, international Symposiums, make this fair unique in its kind.

“Macfrut 2025 in one word? Exciting,” explains President Renzo Piraccini , commenting on the event. “This was the atmosphere that could be felt in the exhibition pavilions over the course of the three days. An enthusiasm found among the operators who saw first-hand the great qualification of the fair in recent editions. Macfrut represents the showcase of Italian fruit and vegetables in the world, capable of presenting all the strength of its supply chain. Having a major international event in Italy represents not only a great showcase, but an instrument of industrial policy. The appointment is for next year when the fair will be brought forward from 21 to 23 April.”