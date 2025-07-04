Is Hershey Eliminating Artificial Colors?

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The number of global companies deciding to eliminate artificial colors from ingredients is growing. The latest additions to the list include Nestlé (read the news EFA News ), General Mills (read the news EFA News ) and Kraft Heinz (read the news EFA News ), and now Hershey is reportedly ready to phase out artificial food colors by 2027. The chocolate giant is making this move amid an evolving regulatory...