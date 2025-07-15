Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Duties/2. EU-US meeting this evening: Sefcovic on the attack?
The EU Trade Commissioner will meet with Jamieson Greer, US Trade Representative
The issue of tariffs between the EU and the United States is heating up. Following Trump 's "slap" in the face, announcing 30% tariffs on the European Union (see EFA News ), the EU technical team is headed to Washington, according to a European Commission spokesperson: the Commission itself reiterates that "dialogue" between the two sides of the Atlantic "continues." EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic...
Fc - 52189
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency