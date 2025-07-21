Carrefour, persistent rumors are urging it to leave Italy.

Rumors are growing that Carrefour is ready, or at least intending, to leave Italy. After initial rumors in June about the sale of the brand's Italian stores, with our country reportedly considered a "non-core" country for the retail giant (see EFA News ), persistent rumors are now returning of a departure that is part of a strategic review of the group's operations.

According to international press sources, the French company is already working with Rothschild & Co. on the potential sale of its Italian operations, identifying potential buyers in the country. The sale, according to rumors, is expected to take place in phases, given the size of the deal: it involves approximately 1,200 stores, 980 of which are franchised, and 18,000 direct and indirect employees. International sources also say discussions are ongoing, and there is no guarantee the sale will go through.

Carrefour opened its first store in Italy in 1993. Last year, the Italian market was the fifth largest, after France, Brazil, Spain, and Belgium, with net sales of €3.7 billion. The group operates in over 30 countries with more than 12,000 stores and generates annual sales of over €80 billion.

Carrefour's first quarter of 2025 closed with sales of €2.6 billion, up 2.9% on a like-for-like basis compared to 2024, and a more than respectable +6.4% when adjusted for technical calendar effects, the negative impact of exchange rates, and one-off items. In Italy (-1.7% of turnover), sales decreased by 2.7% in the quarter "due to price investments in a slightly negative market" (see EFA News ).





