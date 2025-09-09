Anuga 2025: Starting line for a record-breaking edition

With around 4,300 exhibitors and 135 joint stands, Anuga Fine Food 2025 is preparing for its largest ever edition, taking place from October 4 to 8 in Cologne. The trade fair, organized under the umbrella of Anuga, impressively demonstrates the growing importance of gastronomy, gourmet products, and staple foods worldwide. From Altunkaya Ins. Nak. Gida Tic. AS, to Calvo Distribucion Alimentaria SLU, Develey Senf & Feinkost GmbH, and F.lli Saclà SpA, to Kent Boringer Dis Tic Ltd Sti., La Molisana Spa, Pietro Coricelli SpA, and PT. Indofood Cbp, exhibitors cover a wide range of high-quality gastronomy products. Newcomers such as Antonio Viani, Nisshin, Reina Group, Samyang, AlSahl Group, and PT. Indofood are further enriching the portfolio.

International national groups are also strongly represented. China, France, Greece, Italy, Korea, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, and the United States are significantly shaping the trade fair's image, which is further enhanced by new groups from Malta, Kyrgyzstan, and Nigeria. Further key topics will be addressed at Confex, the new congress and exhibition center, among others. This venue will host numerous individual exhibitors alongside groups from China, Dubai, India, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, and Vietnam. Passage 4/5 will also focus on gourmet products and premium specialties. This initiative responds to the growing demand for high-quality food products and, at the same time, creates more space for conferences, meetings, and events. The flexible infrastructure, seamless integration into the exhibition center, and excellent transportation connections make Confex the ideal venue for an international trade fair like Anuga Fine Food.

The development in the premium segment is evident: according to Innova Market Insights, Anuga's knowledge partner, the sector is experiencing an average annual growth rate of 6%. The African and Eastern European markets are experiencing particularly strong growth, while Great Britain, India, and the United States are leading the way in new product launches. Approximately 43% of consumers say a premium brand strongly influences their purchasing decisions, while 15% specifically choose products with premium or luxury ingredients. Health and a conscious diet also play a key role: additive-free products, vegetarian options, high-protein, and gluten-free foods have been particularly popular in recent years.

Anuga Fine Food 2025 will take place in Halls 1.2, 2.1, 3.1, 4.1, 5.2, 10.2, and 11, in Passages 4/5, and in the new Confex. Thanks to its international focus and expanded exhibition space, the trade fair offers producers, importers, trade partners, and food service companies the ideal platform to discover trends, establish business contacts, and experience the future of the high-quality food service industry firsthand.