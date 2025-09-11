Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Kraft Heinz opens new tomato plant in Portugal
The €15 million plant will be built in Mora in partnership with Conesa
While we wait to see the implications of Kraft Heinz's announced plan to create two independent, publicly traded companies through a tax-exempt spinoff (see EFA News ), the multinational announced it has decided to expand its European tomato supply chain with a highly energy-efficient plant. The company has announced a significant improvement to its European tomato supply chain with the launch of a...
Fc - 53541
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency