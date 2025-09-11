It does not receive public funding
Kraft Heinz opens new tomato plant in Portugal

The €15 million plant will be built in Mora in partnership with Conesa

While we wait to see the implications of Kraft Heinz's announced plan to create two independent, publicly traded companies through a tax-exempt spinoff (see EFA News ), the multinational announced it has decided to expand its European tomato supply chain with a highly energy-efficient plant. The company has announced a significant improvement to its European tomato supply chain with the launch of a...

