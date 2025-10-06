Pasta duties /3. EU Commission collaborates on US anti-dumping

Following Donald Trump 's umpteenth surprise tariff announcement (see EFA News), the European Union is attempting to mediate between Rome and Washington. "The European Commission, in close coordination with the Italian government, is collaborating with the United States on the anti-dumping investigation launched by Washington to impose tariffs on pasta and will intervene if necessary."

This was reported by Trade Commission spokesman Olof Gill , who clarified: "This is an anti-dumping investigation, therefore it falls outside the scope of the EU-US joint statement." The allusion is to the agreement on 15% tariffs signed between Brussels and Washington on August 21.