Eurozone inflation on the rise

The euro area's annual inflation rate was 2.2% in September 2025, up from 2% in August. A year earlier, the rate was 1.7%. The European Union's annual inflation rate was 2.6% in September 2025, up from 2.4% in August. A year earlier, the rate was 2.1%.

The data was published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. As of September 2025, Italy's inflation rate is 1.8%, one of the lowest rates along with Cyprus (0.0%), France (1.1%), and Greece (also 1.8%).

The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (8.6%), Estonia (5.3%), Croatia, and Slovakia (both 4.6%). Compared to August 2025, annual inflation decreased in eight Member States, remained stable in four, and increased in fifteen.

In September 2025, the highest contribution to the euro area annual inflation rate came from services (+1.49%), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (+0.58%), non-energy industrial goods (+0.20 pp) and energy (-0.03%).



