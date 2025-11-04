Ecomondo 2025: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 28th edition

Ermeti (Ieg): "We have become a reference event for those who want to compete in global green economy markets."

The 28th edition of Ecomondo, a key international event in Europe and the Mediterranean basin for the green, blue, and circular economy, opened today. Organized by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), it runs until November 7 at Rimini Fiera. This year, the event expands its international scope, with over 1,700 exhibiting brands, 18% of which are international, 380 hosted buyers from 66 countries, over 30 official delegations, and 90 international trade associations participating, in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Ecomondo 2025 occupies the entire exhibition center, with 166,000 square meters of exhibition space and 30 pavilions, offering a comprehensive overview of the ecological transition and the circular economy, thanks also to its rich conference program, consisting of over 200 conferences, over 70 of which are organized by the Technical Scientific Committee.

The opening ceremony was opened by Maurizio Renzo Ermeti , President of IEG, who said: "Ecomondo has become the reference event for those who want to compete in the global green economy markets: a moment of pride, sharing, and cultural growth in sustainability, an international reference point for businesses, institutions, and the research community. In over twenty years, we have seen the birth and consolidation of a supply chain that today boasts 1,700 brands, with a foreign presence from Africa to the Mediterranean, from Eastern Europe to Latin America. This achievement was possible thanks to the support of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the ongoing work of our Technical Scientific Committee, and the many organizations that share our commitment."

Also taking part in the Opening Ceremony were Corrado Peraboni , CEO of IEG, Alessandra Astolfi , global exhibition director of the Green & Technology Division of IEG, Mauro Delle Fratte , exhibition manager of Ecomondo, Jamil Sadegholvaad , mayor of Rimini, Fabio Fava , coordinator of the Ecomondo Technical Scientific Committee, Jacopo Morrone , president of the Bicameral Ecomafia Commission, and Michele de Pascale , president of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

Following this, the opening of the 14th edition of the States General of the Green Economy, organized by the Foundation for Sustainable Development in collaboration with the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE) and promoted by the National Council of the Green Economy. The new edition, which opened today with the presentation of the Report on the State of the Green Economy 2025, focuses on the status and prospects of Europe's ecological transition in the new global context. For the first time this year, the second plenary session, scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, will be held entirely in English, further expanding the event's international reach.



