Sigep. Panettone World Cup: The Italian title is awarded

The Panettone World Cup is the major event entirely dedicated to this leavened dessert par excellence. Created to celebrate the history and craftsmanship of a product capable of transcending its borders to establish itself on the global confectionery scene, this increasingly international contest arrives at Sigep World, the 46th International Exhibition of Artisan Gelato, Pastry, Bakery, and Coffee in Rimini. The collaboration between the Panettone World Cup and Sigep World confirms their shared goal of enhancing and promoting Italian artisanal products worldwide and inaugurates a shared international project that will bring the two organizations together to promote panettone across five continents with training sessions, masterclasses, events, and national competitions.

The Italian Panettone World Cup final will decide the master pastry chefs who will participate in the prestigious world final, which will take place in Milan on November 7 and 8, 2026. The Gelato & Pastry Lab - Hall C6 at Sigep World will host the challenge to declare the Italian Champion for the Traditional Panettone category on Sunday, January 18. This is a unique opportunity to experience the competition firsthand, pitting the pastry chefs who have passed the Italian selections, held throughout 2025 across Italy in three stages: Reggio Calabria, Maddaloni, and Milan. Only the top five to receive the favorable opinion of the prestigious jury will be able to represent Italy at the Panettone World Cup final in Milan in November 2026.

"The Panettone World Cup's collaboration with Sigep World continues," says Giuseppe Piffaretti , master pastry chef and founder of the Panettone World Cup. "We are extremely proud to collaborate with one of the world's most important trade fairs. The Italian selections will find a prestigious stage, from which the Italian champions of the traditional panettone and chocolate panettone categories will emerge. Two official winners will be announced at the final in Rimini, each of whom will be able to claim the title of Italian Champion. This is a valuable new addition to the Panettone World Cup's journey and will help further spread the culture, value, and respect for Italian panettone throughout the world."

The Panettone World Cup is the leading international event entirely dedicated to Italy's quintessential leavened pastry. Created with the aim of showcasing the history, culture, and artisanal complexity of panettone, the event celebrates a product capable of transcending geographical boundaries and seasonality to establish itself as a symbol of Italian pastry making worldwide. Conceived and promoted by master pastry chef Giuseppe Piffaretti , the Panettone World Cup debuted in Lugano in 2019, returning to the same city in 2021; the third and fourth editions were held in Milan, in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Alongside the competition, the event offers a rich program of cultural and educational activities—including demonstrations, tastings, visits to exhibitors, workshops, and workshops—designed to explore and showcase the excellence of a product that has conquered the international confectionery scene.

The Panettone World Cup is sponsored by the Ice Italian Trade Agency.



