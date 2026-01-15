Sigep 2026: Over 1,300 exhibitors at the starting line

Starting tomorrow, and for five days, Rimini Fiera returns to being the hub of global foodservice with the 47th edition of Sigep World – The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence. Until Tuesday, January 20th, Italian Exhibition Group's event will bring together production, technology, and the out-of-home market in a single trade show.

The complex and interconnected system of gelato, pastry, chocolate, coffee, bakery, and pizza supply chains will be showcased at the fair, presenting themselves as parts of a single organism, encompassing international markets, new technologies, and growth models that look beyond the immediate horizon. The numbers reflect the event's importance: over 1,300 exhibitors will be present, representing the finest Made in Italy companies, alongside an international presence that will grow 33% compared to last year. Buyers from 75 countries are expected in Rimini, with a rapidly expanding international presence, including India as Guest Country 2026.

The opening ceremony will take place at 12:00 p.m. Speakers will include Alessandra Locatelli , Minister for Disabilities, Michele de Pascale , President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Lorenzo Galanti , Director General of ICE Agency, Juri Magrini , Councilor for Economic Activities for the Municipality of Rimini, and Maurizio Renzo Ermeti , President of Italian Exhibition Group. On Monday, January 19, the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry , Francesco Lollobrigida , will be at the fair.

Sigep World 2026 focuses on the issues currently shaping the foodservice industry. The privileged vantage point is Sigep Vision, the space dedicated to interpreting international markets and trends. This is where the dialogue between supply chains takes shape. Gelato is expanding its scope, becoming a vehicle for a shared professional culture and opening up to dialogue with chains and hotels. Pizza is consolidating increasingly organized production structures, while bakery and pastry businesses are undergoing a period of maturation that spans the selection of raw materials, process management, and the quality of workmanship, as well as new offering models, between everyday consumption and high-end hospitality. Finally, coffee is grappling with the challenges of innovation, intertwining sustainability, automation, and professional expertise. Furthermore, new strategic projects are being introduced, such as the Luxury Hotel Food Experience, which analyzes the role of food in high-end hotels; the Sustainability District, dedicated to the relationship between product, origin, and supply chain responsibility; and the Innovation Bar, a space for discussion on the evolution of the contemporary bar.

