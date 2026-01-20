Zoppas (ICE): The Italian agri-food industry is still on the move

"Italian agri-food continues to represent a prime example of our exports. Out of €620 billion in total exports, the sector reached €70 billion in 2024 and is growing by 5.2% in the first 11 months of 2025. This is significant growth compared to the €50 billion in 2021," said Matteo Zoppas , president of ICE-ITA Agency , during his visit to the Sigep World trade fair in Rimini, which closes today.

"ITA," Zoppas said, "supports this development through promotional and marketing activities: we organize group exhibitions abroad, bring international buyers to Italy, like the 500 present at Sigep, and offer support through 90 offices around the world to facilitate business contacts and resolve bureaucratic and certification issues."

The recognition of Italian cuisine as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, supported by the Italian government, has represented a significant strategic contribution. The promotional initiatives associated with this recognition, which began with the dinner at Fancy Food in New York, have elevated the perception of Italian products in foreign markets. Entrepreneurs confirm that this has strengthened the positioning of high-end Italian products, enhancing the entire agri-food supply chain.

"Innovative projects like the UNESCO nomination and pasta in space, achieved in the last two years, demonstrate the forward-thinking approach to promoting Made in Italy, which has helped increase the soft power that allows our products to compete more effectively on international markets."