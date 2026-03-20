IEG: Revenues grow in 2025

The board of directors of Italian Exhibition Group, a leading Italian company in the organization of international trade fairs and listed on Euronext Milan, has approved the draft statutory and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025.

“We are very satisfied with the results achieved in 2025, which show good growth in revenue and margins: these are significant results, given that they were achieved in an odd-numbered year in which several key biennial events, such as Tecna in Italy and Fesqua in Brazil, were not held,” stated Corrado Peraboni , CEO of Italian Exhibition Group. “In this context, the Group recorded an improvement in results in line with guidance, thanks to the organic development of its activities and a targeted acquisition program. During the year, we completed four acquisitions, entirely financed with our own funds, and obtained the ten-year concession for the Palazzo dei Congressi e degli Eventi in Fiuggi, further strengthening our positioning.”

"The 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, presented in February (see EFA News ), envisages further expanding the portfolio with the launch of new events, with the goal of introducing at least one new trade fair each year. The initiatives already announced for 2026 are part of this strategy: Bex – Beyond Exploration in Rimini will be joined by SSEC – Storage & Solar Expo Conference in Vicenza, a complementary and synergistic initiative with Key, one of the Group's flagship events in the energy transition sector. These results confirm the solidity of our growth path and the management's consistency in implementing it, strengthening confidence in the Group's ability to continue developing its events portfolio and consolidating its international presence in the coming years," concludes Peraboni .

The Group reported revenues of €266.4 million as of December 31, 2025, up €16.6 million (+6.6%) from €249.8 million as of December 31, 2024, despite the absence of major biennial events such as Tecna (International Exhibition of Surface Technologies and Supplies) and Ibe (Intermobility Future Ways) in Italy and Fesqua (International Fair of the Door and Window Industry) in Brazil, as well as negative exchange rate effects of approximately €1.2 million. Growth was supported by the development of the Organized Events business line, which generated approximately €13.0 million thanks to the strong performance of both flagship and smaller events. The Congress division contributed €3.1 million to revenue growth, while the change in the scope of consolidation following acquisitions contributed approximately €10.8 million in additional revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €70.9 million, an improvement of €5.2 million compared to December 31, 2024, when the Group recorded a gross operating margin of €65.7 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 26.6% of revenue, an improvement of 0.3 percentage points compared to 26.3% in the previous year, thanks to higher volumes generated from organized events, which offset the negative impact of the absence of biennial events in even years, and the strengthening of the Group's operating structure.

Adjusted EBIT amounted to €49.6 million, up €2.2 million compared to the previous year. Operating profit margin stood at 18.6% of revenues, compared to 19.0% at December 31, 2024, due to an increase in depreciation and amortization of approximately €3.0 million. The Group closed the year with a profit of €30.4 million, down €2.0 million from the previous year (€32.4 million), due to the normalization of the tax rate, which increased from 19.7% at December 31, 2024, to 30.3% at December 31, 2025.