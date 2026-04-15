Tuttofood 2026: A Response to a Food System Under Pressure

From May 11 to 14, 2026, Tuttofood Milano returns to Milan's Rho Fiera exhibition center, with 10 pavilions and 85,000 net sold-out square meters ready to welcome approximately 5,000 exhibitors, 4,000 top buyers, and over 100,000 professional visitors from 80 countries, despite the risks posed by an increasingly volatile geopolitical situation. These figures represent double-digit growth compared to the 2025 edition: 15% more net exhibition space, 20% more exhibitors, 20% more Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs), and 33% more buyers. The most represented continent is Europe, with 42% of attendees, while the remaining 58% is split between Latin America (9%), the Far East and ASEAN (15%), the Middle East (6%), North America (21%), and 7% Rest of the World. Particularly large delegations are expected from Japan, South Korea, Canada and South America.

In just two editions, the Milanese event, redesigned by Fiere di Parma as a global event capable of attracting the best of the international food supply chain from all corners of the globe, has achieved the status of a place to be for operators, tourism providers, industries, distributors, and institutions operating in the food sector globally. Italian Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida himself acknowledged this in Rome on March 17th at the official presentation of the 2026 edition, calling the event "strategic for the Italian and European system... to showcase the best of Made in Italy to operators and buyers from around the world." (Read EFA News article) The Minister now, in a video message, reiterated the event's importance as a promoter of a valuable food and cultural model—the Italian one—to be shared with the world, inviting the International Forum of Italian Cuisine, which has chosen Tuttofood for its first edition.

An ideal visit to Tuttofood 2026 would take you from Dairy Products in Hall 1, through Meat, Proteins & Cured Meat in Hall 3 and part of Hall 4, to Grocery in Halls 7, 5, 10, and then to Hall 6, which hosts the Italian Specialty Selection and the Mixology Experience, an area featuring major producers of water, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages, proposing new offerings and presentations inspired by the concept of beverage pairing. Continuing with Deli, Frozen & Seafood in Halls 2 and 4, where you'll also find Tutto Fruit & Veg, a fresh produce area showcasing the evolutionary trajectories of fresh and processed fruit and vegetables, is the final stop, Bakery & Snacks in Hall 1. 8 and Confectionary & Coffee in Hall 12. Italian and international exhibitors will be present side by side in the various pavilions to encourage interaction between markets and make it easier, especially for buyers organized in the important ICE-Agenzia Buyer's Program, to explore the entire offering.

Guided Store Tours with themed itineraries to discover Italian retailers and restaurant chains are also available to buyers. In a video message, Matteo Zoppas , President of ITA-Agenzia, stated: "The agri-food sector has always been a strategic category for Made in Italy. Tuttofood is a leading global trade fair, and precisely at this time when we are seeing signs of both potential and challenges, it is essential to accelerate and strengthen our presence, continuing to support the sector with all the activities we carry out in Italy and international markets. This is particularly true in the high-potential markets identified in the Export Plan, such as South America and the Mercosur region, which are proving to be increasingly important drivers for the growth of our companies."

The collaboration with Fiere di Parma is a key element of this success: together we work to strengthen the international positioning of companies and create new business opportunities. "In this context," Zoppas continues, "ICE actively contributes to the internationalization of the event through a comprehensive incoming program that brings selected international operators to Milan, recruited through the network of ICE offices around the world, promoting direct and qualified meetings with Italian companies."

Predictably, it will be difficult to navigate the packed program of Conferences and Awards: over 200 official Conferences, in addition to those of the exhibitors, and 6 Awards Ceremony, all of which can be found at the link https://www.tuttofood.it/convegni-2026/ .

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