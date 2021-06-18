Vinitaly: OperaWine kicks off tomorrow

186 wine companies have been selected at OperaWine, starting tomorrow in Verona together with 300 operators and buyers from 13 countries. The event organized by Vinitaly with Wine Spectator, the American magazine of reference for the global wine business, is the beginning of a long and gradual restart of Vinitaly in Italy and in the world.

According to data from the Vinitaly-Nomisma Wine Monitor on a customs basis, the statistics of the last few months are showing a strong relaunch of orders for Italian and French wine in the 2 key countries of the market. In the month of April, wine imports in the United States grew on average by 20% in value, with Italy (+ 26%) and France (+ 51%) showing growth well above the average. April, but not only that, also very positive for Chinese demand, which in the month recorded a real boom in the value of orders from Italy (+ 98%) which today - after the Australians left the scene - has become the third supplier country of the Asian giant.

Analyzing the customs results of the first quarter, in China the Australian collapse (-80% in value over the same period of 2020) led to double-digit growth of all competitors, with Italian imports at + 22%. Less than France (+ 41%), protagonist of an authentic Champagne boom (+ 110%). Boom of bubbles, + 75% in the first four months, compared to -15% of stills. For Italian wines, the Observatory notes, those in the premium range are clearly growing with still wines (85% of imports from Italy) which grow by 19% in value and by just 2% in volume, thus denoting a significant increase in the average price.

"With Wine to Asia in August, the Vinitaly China Roadshow in September and the Vinitaly special edition in October - said the general manager of Veronafiere, Giovanni Mantovani on the eve of Operawine - we are fielding an unprecedented campaign of buyer recruitment and communication by Ice-Veronafiere".

"The goal - he added - is to exploit a situation that can prove to be very favorable for Made in Italy in the Dragon: Beijing's super-duties against Australia, with the consequent cancellation of the main supplier, have left quotas on the market. fundamentals that will redesign the presence of world wine players in China. The challenge is to intercept this market chasm as much as possible, together with the post-Covid revenge spending phenomenon that is found in China".