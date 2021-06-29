It does not receive public funding



Barry Callebaut to acquire Europe Chocolate Company

The target Company is a Belgian privately-owned B2B manufacturer

The Barry Callebaut Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, has signed an agreement to acquire Europe Chocolate Company, a Belgian privately-owned B2B manufacturer of chocolate specialties and decorations. This strategic acquisition expands the Group’s value adding specialties capabilities, allowing Barry Callebaut to cater to the increasing demand of...

