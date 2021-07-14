Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Coprob (Italia Zuccheri) closes 2020 with a turnover of 215 million euros
It is the 58th balance sheet of the cooperative, the only 100% of Italian sugar producer
Coprob (beet producers cooperative), the only national 100% Italian sugar producer, closed the year with a profit of 1.38 million euros. The 58th balance sheet of the cooperative, approved by the members at the end of 6 separate meetings, shows a turnover of 165 million euros: a decidedly positive result despite the pandemic and the still stagnant sugar price. The financial statements are completed...
