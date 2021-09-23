wagamama adds a new location in Rome

Global restaurant brand wagamama has opened the doors to its sixth restaurant in Italy, with a new restaurant located within the Da Vinci shopping village in Rome. This brings the total wagamama international franchise portfolio to 58 restaurants across 20 territories in Europe and the Middle East and a global restaurant count of 215 across 21 countries.

The restaurant in Rome is managed by wagamama franchise partners in Italy - C&P (Chef Express and Percassi Food & Beverage). It is housed over 410sqm, with a total of 210 covers, including 90 outdoor covers on the terrace.

The restaurant menu will include a range of 40 iconic wagamama dishes, already popular its other Italian locations and which are aligned to the brand’s ‘positive eating + positive living’ philosophy.

Thomas Heier, CEO at wagamama commented: “introducing wagamama to a new audience of food lovers in Rome is an important step in growing our international portfolio and we are delighted that our Italian franchise partners continue to move forward with their expansion programme to grow the brand further in Italy. We wish them every success with this new location and are delighted to welcome all the new team members into our wagamama international family”.

Cristian Biasoni, CEO at C&P commented, "With this opening we finally inaugurate the entrance of wagamama in central Italy. An arrival expected by many who already know the brand thanks to its international presence and which we are sure will conquer even those who have not yet had the opportunity to try these specialties that are able to transversally satisfy the tastes of all age groups. The choice of this location, the largest among the commercial parks in Italy, and its strategic position near the capital and Leonardo da Vinci Airport, then confirms the company's direction towards the expansion of a brand in which we believe strongly and of which we foresee numerous new openings in the coming years".

C&P, controlled by Chef Express (Cremonini Group), is the company born in 2019 from an agreement with the Percassi Group and Chef Express for the creation of a reference operator in the multi-brand catering offer, dedicated to the sector of Shopping Centers, Shopping Malls, Outlets and Retail Parks with a modern and efficient catering offer that is competitive and diversified across multiple brands.