Lidl inaugurates new stores in Bergamo and Vicenza

Lidl Italia, a distribution chain with over 680 stores in Italy, inaugurated three new stores in a few days. In Vicenza the new supermarket was opened in via SS. Felice and Fortunato, and will employ about twenty new employees.

Two new stores opened in Bergamo, in Via Don Egidio Ballanti and Via Gusmini. An operation that allowed the recruitment of 50 new employees, cost over 16 million Euro.

The new structures have been designed with particular attention to environmental impact. The buildings, equipped with an led lighting system that saves more than 50% compared to normal lighting, use only energy from renewable sources and have a photovoltaic system. The structures, built on areas previously occupied by other activities, are also zero land consumption.