Saint Petersburg prepares for Peterfood 2021

From 16 to 18 November 2021, the Peterfood market exhibition will take place at the St Petersburg Expoforum, Russia. The main gastronomic event of the region celebrates its 30th edition this year, and will open its doors for free to all gourmand lovers. For the occasion 7 thousand delicacies will be exhibited.

Access to the site will be possible, according to the strictest anti-covid rules, only to those who will show the QR code attesting to the vaccination, or a medical certificate with the results of the swab being valid.

The news at the fair will be presented by over 200 exhibitors from 10 countries: Italy, Algeria, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Tunisia, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Belarus. Visitors can taste and buy various products ranging from cheeses to desserts, meat delicacies, drinks and much more.

Lovers of the unusual will also find elk and Maral meat (a subspecies of elk in the deer family), beaver pate, pine nuts sweets, honey water, cabbage waffles. In the three-days also a rich program of shows, culinary courses and lotteries with appetizing food prizes.

The program, which will be opened by the speech of the economist and ombudsman for businesses Dmitry Potapenko, will also see seminars on marketing, sales, food market management.



Peterfood is the oldest and most important food fair in the region. For 30 years, the exhibition not only introduced citizens to the culinary novelties of the world, but also acquired an important economic significance for the food market in the region. Every year, in fact, Gdo like Auchan, Magnit, Vkusvill, Okey, Dixie rather than Perekrestok renew their assortment here, and many of the novelties presented by exhibitors are then found on the shelves of their stores.