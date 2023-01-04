Prosecco beats champagne in EU exports

Eurostat calculates the wine and bubbles of 2021. It emerges that Italy stands out above all. In fact, in 2021, the three largest categories in extra-EU exports of sparkling wine were prosecco, which captured a 43% share with 273 million litres. Behind is champagne (15% share with 94 million litres) and Spanish sparkling Cava (10% share with 65 million litres).

The two main export destinations of sparkling wine from the EU are the United States which, with 198 million liters, accounted for 31% of the total extra-EU exports of sparkling wine, and the United Kingdom which, with 177 million litres, took 28% of exports according to Eurostat. Furthermore, EU member states imported 5.8 million liters of sparkling wine from non-EU countries, which corresponds to 1% of the quantity exported.

The economic study of the European Union's statistical office records that in 2021, exports of sparkling wines from the Union to non-EU countries amounted to 636 million liters: an increase of 29% compared to the 494 million liters exported in 2020.

Exports recorded in 2021 were also higher than the levels reached in 2019: data indicate an increase of 21% compared to 528 million liters in 2019, with 108 million liters more. Between 2017 and 2021, exports increased at an average annual rate of 7%.

"The increase recorded - Eurostat analysts explain - comes after the first year of the pandemic, which significantly dampened the growth of the wine trade as many bars and restaurants were completely or partially closed throughout the year, leading to a 6% decline in 2020 compared to 2019".

Finally, according to Eurostat, sparkling wine is made up of the following products:

champagne, with Dop;

Cava, with Dop;

prosecco, with Dop;

Asti spumante, with Dop;

sparkling wines from fresh grapes with protected designation of origin Dop (except Asti spumante, champagne, cava and prosecco);

sparkling wines from fresh grapes with protected geographical indication (PGI);

varietal sparkling wines of fresh grapes without PDO and PGI;

sparkling wines of fresh grapes (excluding varietal wines).