Monchy food company acquires cashew plant in Tanzania

The management of Mfc, Monchy food company has closed the acquisition of Amama Farms cashew processing plant in Tandahimba, Tanzania. With this acquisition, Mfc, strengthens itself with one of the largest cashew processing plants in Tanzania and strengthens its position in the dried fruit market.

Monchy food is a group of companies involved in the import, processing, packaging and distribution of nuts, seeds, dried fruits and superfoods, both conventional and organic. Cashews from the Tandahimba region are known for their high quality and are highly valued by consumers.

"This impactful investment allows us to contribute on several fronts, where it is very important that our products are purchased close to origin -explains Olaf Noorman, ceo of Mfc-. Cashew is one of Tanzania's largest export products, but only 5 percent is unpacked and shelled in the country. Until now, Tanzanian cashews are mostly shelled and packed in Asia before being shipped to Europe-this means an added distance of about 11,000 kilometers, resulting in the unnecessary emission of a lot of CO2".

"With the new investment we can improve a lot - Noorman adds-. By keeping much of the process within Tanzania and participating in it closely, we can make an important contribution to CO 2 reduction. This acquisition therefore fits perfectly into our strategy of managing a sustainable food chain".

The ceo refers to the fact that Mfc, in this way, retains the added value of cashew nuts in Tanzania: something that is a huge economic boost for the region. The optimal use, when fully operational, of the Tandahimba factory will create many jobs, both for farmers and factory workers.

Monchy food company has only officially been in existence since 2021, but the group of companies that are part of it have been operating together for some time in locations in the Netherlands under names such as Rhumveld Winter & Konijn, De Notenbeurs, and Foodtrend. The group supplies industry, catering, and retail, among others, with a focus on sustainable business operations.

In addition, Mfc has several sales offices in Europe, a processing plant in Tallinn, Estonia, and supplies its customer base with high-quality products. Committed to creating a more sustainable food chain and engaged with like-minded partners, Monchy food company aims to implement impact in the chain from farm to fork through its strong and growing presence at origin.