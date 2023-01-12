PepsiCo launches new Starry in the US

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

PepsiCo has announced the launch of Starry, a lemon and lime carbonated soft drink with a crisp and refreshing taste. For now, the drink is available at US retailers in Regular and Zero Sugar versions. Described as 'easy to drink', with a sweet, caffeine-free taste, it is available in several sizes. "At PepsiCo, we are very focused on consumer-centric innovation and know that there is strong demand...