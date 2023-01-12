Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
PepsiCo launches new Starry in the US
Available at US retailers in Regular and Zero Sugar versions
PepsiCo has announced the launch of Starry, a lemon and lime carbonated soft drink with a crisp and refreshing taste. For now, the drink is available at US retailers in Regular and Zero Sugar versions. Described as 'easy to drink', with a sweet, caffeine-free taste, it is available in several sizes. "At PepsiCo, we are very focused on consumer-centric innovation and know that there is strong demand...
EFA News - European Food Agency