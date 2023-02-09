Cibus returns with 1000 brands and 500 new products

Cibus returns to Fiere di Parma on 29 and 30 March 2023. The International Authentic Italian Food & Beverage Exhibition presents itself in its typical odd-numbered years guise, "Cibus Connecting Italy", a compact trade fair format that in two days develops a targeted programme of events, panels, demonstration activities and cooking shows. More than 1,000 brands, all standard bearers of Made in Italy food & beverage, and about 500 new products ready to be launched, will be on display.

In Parma, 20 thousand professionals are expected, including operators from modern distribution, Horeca and restaurant chains; a quarter of them are foreign buyers from 90 countries, including top buyers selected for incoming in collaboration with Agenzia ICE.

Four new thematic areas have been set up this year: two traditionally linked to Made in Italy excellence (fresh fruit and vegetables and artisan production of ice cream and pastries), two with a high innovative content (plant-based components and food integration).

At "Cibus Connecting Italy" the Italian food sector takes stock of its prospects. Estimates for 2022 speak of € 176 billion in turnover for the food industry alone, with +13% over 2021, against a growth in volume of 1%, and foreign trade that, again according to estimates, would register +19% over 2021 reaching € 49.2 billion, against a growth in volume of 5%. The main novelty at this edition is the inauguration of the new Fruit&Vegetables theme trail, which will bring the experiences and innovations of fresh fruit and vegetable producers to the show, thanks to a wide-ranging programme of events and meetings, addressing various topics such as sustainable and fair trade logistics, the promotion of healthy lifestyles and sales through nutritional shopper marketing, climate transition and its effects on consumption. The aim is to promote ice cream as a valid and profitable 'own production' in any project related to catering or food retail.

The other novelty is the area reserved for the food supplement and nutrition sector, called Endurance and organised in partnership with the Endu digital platform. Product and process innovation is also at the heart of the Plant Based area, a space developed in partnership with the Parma-based company Hi-Food, where visitors and exhibitors will be able to taste some prototypes, learn about innovative ingredients of natural origin, and discover processing solutions for foods with plant-based or integrative formulations.