AssoBirra: four days of stands, debates and show-cooking in Rimini

AssoBirra, the most representative association of the brewing sector in Italy, renews its presence and patronage at Beer&Food Attraction, the Italian Exhibition Group exhibition dedicated to beers, drinks, food and trends for the out of home. During the event, which will be held at the Rimini Exhibition Centre from 19 to 22 February, the association will be the protagonist of several appointments that will see it as the spokesperson for the entire beer sector. This sector, with its allied industries, employs about 118,000 workers and generates more than 9 billion euro of shared value, playing a strategic role in the Italian economy.

There will be five appointments with the participation of AssoBirra. On Sunday 19 February, at 11.30-12.00 noon, the opening ceremony will take place at the Horeca Arena, Pav. C3. For the occasion, the president of AssoBirra, Alfredo Pratolongo, will give his introductory greeting. On Monday 20 February, at 11.00 am - 12.30 pm, there will be the Horeca Congress, organised by Italgrob at Sala Neri - South Hall. This will be a moment of discussion on the prospects for the sector, in the presence of, among others, President Pratolongo.

Also on Monday, between 1.50 p.m. and 2.10 p.m., there will be show cooking by AssoBirra, in collaboration with the Federazione Italiana Cuochi - FIC at the FIC Arena - Hall Sud. A3. On this occasion, a beer sommelier representing AssoBirra will propose different beer varieties to enhance the flavours and properties of three dishes prepared live by Marco Tomasi, chef of the Federazione Italiana Cuochi.

On Tuesday 21 February, at 12.30-1.00 pm, at the Beer&Tech Arena - Pav. A7/C7, a talk by AssoBirra is scheduled on the theme "The Italian brewing sector between current challenges and future opportunities for sustainable growth". Among the current challenges that will be analysed: rising raw material and utility prices, inflation and a growing tax burden compared to 2023.

AssoBirra president, Pratolongo, together with journalist Maurizio Maestrelli, will take stock of the current situation and outline the framework, also with respect to institutions, with the aim of promoting and protecting a strategic sector for the Italian economy.

AssoBirra will also be present with its own stand in Hall C3/026 for the duration of the fair.