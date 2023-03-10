Modena Balsamic Vinegar: disciplinary modification approved

Changes include new formats for sale, additional quality parameters for aged product, and an increasingly effective control system

After Prosciutto di Parma, another Italian PDO product sees the European Union's request to amend its specifications granted. The very long process for Balsamic Vinegar of Modena started in 2015, until the Commission fully accepted the arguments and requests of the Protection Consortium and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry.

"The process has been long and troubled -says Mariangela Grosoli , president of the Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena- but we have finally reached the end and can operationally implement the regulatory changes introduced. I thank all those who supported us in this challenging work and, first and foremost, the ministry and all the officials who played an active role in the procedure".

Three major issues are touched upon by the changes: new quality parameters for Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena; the expansion of the range of containers in which it will be possible to bottle the product; and the expansion and integration of the control system of the supply chain. Novelties that for the consumer mean: more choice, more quality and more guarantees.

Regarding the first aspect, "the new Disciplinary Regulations provide for an increase in the minimum density laid down for Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Aged, at the same time lowering its acidity -explains Federico Desimoni , director of the Consortium-, and giving the possibility to place alongside the wording 'Invecchiato' the indication of the minimum aging period of three years.An important change that we are convinced will further enhance the Invecchiato segment, allowing us to offer a product that meets the expectations and taste of today's consumers.This change becomes even more relevant if it is combined with the second novelty -the director continues- where by smaller bottles up to a 100 ml bottle have been introduced in the range of bottles in which the product can be marketed".

Finally, the newly approved specification expands the range of subjects in the chain subject to the control of the certification body by adding the category of wine producers and complements the control system by introducing isotopic analysis an extremely effective tool for verifying the authenticity of raw materials. The next step toward the activation of the new rules will be the publication of the ministerial decree in the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic, expected in the coming weeks, and, finally, the amendment of the Control Plan that will determine the entry into force and operation of the provisions of the new specification.