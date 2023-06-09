De Nigris introduces rosé sweet vinegar in the U.S.

De Nigris, the Carpi (Modena) vinegar maker founded in 1889, has added a rosé sweet vinegar to its line of traditional products dedicated to the U.S. market. The company created the rosé sweet vinegar to "bring elements and experiences known to rosé wine enthusiasts into a kitchen staple in time for the warmer months".

The vinegar is naturally fruity and more floral than traditional balsamic vinegar from Modena: it is a sweet wine vinegar made exclusively from Italian Ancellotta grapes that are slow cooked and then aged for up to three years in oak barrels. This creates a sweet but slightly acidic quality and gives the vinegar its distinctive pink color.

"The debut of De Nigris Sweet Rosé Vinegar combines the same intricate process used to make our classic vinegars with a new interpretation of flavor and creativity -explains Michela De Nigris, chief financial officer of the family business-. We carefully selected the best grapes to achieve a result that is lighter, sweeter and aromatically similar to a rosé wine, yet consistent with our tradition of quality and taste".