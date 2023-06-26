Summer Fancy Food/2. Pomì Usa presents the new velvety puree

Pomì, a brand of Italian tomato producer Casalasco is at the 67th edition of the Summer Fancy Food taking place until June 27th at the Javits Center in New York (stand 5915), the largest agri-food trade event in the United States with the novelties and the best of the food & beverage. On the occasion of the fair, Pomì Usa presents the new "Pomì Tomato Passata in a Plant Based Box", a velvety, versatile tomato puree and the first in the category in a sustainable package because it is mainly composed of renewable materials that derive from sugar cane. An innovation that has been awarded the New Product Award winner by the Sofi Specialty Food Association.

In the United States, Pomì is marketed and distributed exclusively by the homonymous company Pomi Usa Inc., created in 2009 and 100% controlled by Casalasco. Today the brand, with its range dedicated to the US market, is present in nearly 20,000 points of sale, particularly in the Tri-state area of New York City (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), in Florida, Carolina del of the South in addition to California.