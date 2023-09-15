Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
United Kingdom: imminent food crisis?
According to Christian Aid, climate change jeopardizes more than a fifth of imports
More than a fifth of the recurring food items in Britons' shopping trolleys are at risk, according to a new report. The reason is attributed to climate change, considered particularly devastating in countries producing bananas, grapes, avocados, cashews, cocoa, peas, canned tuna and tea, all rather recurring goods in the daily diet across the Channel. The non-profit organization Christian Aid raised...
