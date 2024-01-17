When can a wine be defined as "de-alcoholized"? The response of the EU Commission

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

On the subject of alcohol-free wines, the European Commission intervened with a specific communication, published in the European Official Journal, which dictates a series of criteria for the entire procedure, articulated in the form of questions and answers. As a first point, it is clarified that "the elimination of ethanol in the wine product must not be carried out in combination with an increase...