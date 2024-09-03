Nutella: now it is also "plant based"

After several months of rumors and anticipations, today in Milan Ferrero launches Nutella Plant-Based, the latest addition to the Nutella family: the same unmistakable experience of the spreadable cream loved by millions of fans around the world now with plant-based ingredients. In the context of the celebrations for Nutella's sixtieth birthday, a few months after the launch of Nutella ice cream (read the EFA News ), a new recipe is coming to the market, created with the aim of offering the unmistakable Nutella experience to those who, by necessity or by choice, prefer plant-based or lactose-free foods.

The recipe, with plant-based ingredients as an alternative to milk, such as chickpeas and rice syrup, is therefore suitable for people who are lactose intolerant, offering them the opportunity to savor, or return to savor, the same unmistakable Nutella experience that they had to give up. It also responds to a recent food trend, defined as the “flexitarian diet”, embraced today by approximately 12.5 million Italians who, within a varied and balanced diet, have flexibly chosen to favor plant-based foods, moderating the consumption of foods of animal origin. Like Nutella, Nutella Plant-Based is also gluten-free. Furthermore, Nutella Plant-Based is certified by the Vegetarian Society as “Vegan Approved”.

The design of the production line dedicated to Nutella Plant-Based began in January 2023 and the first industrial productions are dated June 2024, after about 18 months from the start of the works. It will be distributed starting from September 2024 in the large-scale retail channel in Italy, France and Belgium in the 350 g format and will arrive in other European markets in 2025.

For sixty years, millions of consumers have started their day with Nutella and, with the launch of Nutella Plant-Based, Ferrero intends to further strengthen its presence in the sweet breakfast moment. It is a market worth 5.9 billion euros, of which the main categories are biscuits (33.3%), hot snacks (26.2%) and spreadable creams (8.5%). The latter is a growing category (+4.3%), in which Ferrero is the leader thanks to Nutella. In this context, plant-based spreadable creams today represent, before the entry of Nutella Plant-Based, a market in strong growth, especially in the short term (+31%) and with an overall value of around 30 million euros.

Speaking on the sidelines of the official presentation event of the new product, Stefano Lelli Mami , Region Marketing Manager Nutella Italia, commented: “In the year of celebrations for Nutella's 60th birthday, thanks to the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that has always characterized Ferrero, Nutella will have the opportunity to write a new page in its history. A few months after the launch of Nutella Ice Cream, we are also launching the Nutella Plant-Based version on the market today, made with plant-based ingredients that, as an alternative to milk, integrates chickpeas and rice syrup, two ingredients with a delicate and balanced flavor, which have made it possible to guarantee the unmistakable taste and typical creaminess of Nutella”.

“Nutella Plant-Based is produced in Italy, at the Sant'Angelo dei Lombardi plant in the province of Avellino, demonstrating the Ferrero Group's commitment to continuing to consolidate its presence in the country and its industrial footprint,” concluded Lelli Mami .