Sustainable mobility starts 11th edition of Ibe

The 11th edition of Ibe Intermobility and bus expo, the biennial event organized by Ieg, Italian exhibition group, "with turbo" started. " Mobility, to be sustainable, must be shared": this is the message launched yesterday by the Rimini fair with the opening of the event scheduled until tomorrow, Thursday, 21 November.

Ibe 2024 is enriched by Intermobility Future Ways, the first National Shared Mobility Forum organized in collaboration with the Foundation for Sustainable Development and the technical support of the National Observatory of sharing mobility and Euromobility, With more than 110 speakers, will host plenary lectures, debates and workshops focusing on the challenges and opportunities of future mobility.

At the opening ceremony at the Main Arena, Maurizio Ermeti, president of Italian Exhibition Group; Edo Ronchi, president of Fondazione Sviluppo Sostenibile and Roberta Frisoni, councillor for mobility and local public transport of the Municipality of Rimini. Salvatore Deidda, chairman of the Transport, Post and Telecommunications Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, and Alessandro Morelli, undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, spoke in a video message.



Maurizio Ermeti introduced the event, explaining: "Collective mobility is undergoing a rapid transformation and the future will depend on the variety of options we can offer it, the quality of the infrastructures on which the new services will travel, data, Essential to meet the new needs of connected mobility. Key elements for its development are applications in the tourism sector, sustainability, energy. It has long been aware of these trends and, through Ibe, is making its contribution along the entire value chain.

First Report Intermobility future ways

The first report, Intermobility future ways, produced by the Foundation for Sustainable Development, proposes an innovative analysis of Italian mobility, distinguishing between personal mobility, linked to private vehicles, and shared mobility, which includes public transport and sharing mobility services. The "shared mobility fan" is a synthesis of these. The main findings of the study are that personal mobility accounts for 83% of travel, compared to 17% of shared mobility. From 1966 to 2023 the number of cars in Italy has increased from 6.3 million to over 40 million, giving the country one of the highest motor vehicle numbers in Europe.

In terms of public expenditure and investment, public transport spending in Italy has remained stable over the last ten years. However, our country invests less than France and Spain, both in terms of per capita investment and in relation to GDP. On the environmental front, the transport sector is responsible for over 25% of greenhouse gas emissions. However, a 30% increase in shared mobility by 2030 could reduce emissions by 18 million tonnes and eliminate 4.5 million vehicles from cities. Costs for households could also fall significantly.

Currently, the average annual expenditure on transport is around 5,000 Euros, with 89% going to private vehicles. By adopting shared and sustainable modes of transport, each family could save up to 3,800 Euros per year.