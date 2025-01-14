Marca by Bolognafiere 2025: four institutional events

Interest and participation in the International Private Label Selection – Ipls, the initiative promoted by Marca by BolognaFiere in collaboration with Expertise On Field – Iplc, are growing significantly. During the 21st edition of the fair, starting tomorrow, Ipls will showcase over 450 new products, launched or soon to be launched by the 180 exhibiting companies that have joined the initiative. These products, available in a dedicated section of the website, will be exhibited in the Ipls Manufacturers’ Innovation Expo, an area where they will be visible in preview to international buyers during the preview on January 14 and to all visitors during the days of the event. The Ipls exhibition will continue in the coming months, when it will be repeated on the occasion of other international initiatives organized by Marca by BolognaFiere, starting with Marca China and Marca Poland. The assignment of the Ipls 2025 award is scheduled for Wednesday, January 15.

There are four institutional events of Marca by BolognaFiere 2025, fundamental opportunities to analyze the main trends and dynamics of the sector. It starts on Wednesday, January 15 at 10:15 in the Gallery hall (hall 21-22) with the Inaugural Conference Marca by BolognaFiere 2025, organized by the Associazione Distribuzione Moderna (Adm) and The European House Ambrosetti, which will officially launch the 21st edition. The Round Table on packaging: strategic role of the supply chain for PL, organized by Marca by BolognaFiere and ADM with the participation of some retailers, is scheduled to start at 15:00 in the Marca TechLab (hall 36). On Thursday 16 January, the Gallery Hall will host two other key events: at 10.30 the Presentation of the XXI Marca Report, curated by Circana in collaboration with Marca by BolognaFiere, followed at 11.30 by "Tell me what age you are and I'll tell you how you buy!" How different purchasing strategies influence non-food trends, with a summary of the latest data from the GS1 Italy Non-Food Observatory.

There will also be great excitement in the two thematic areas, Marca Fresh and Marca Tech, which will liven up the spaces with meetings dedicated to innovation, new trends and the most advanced solutions for the future of retail. On Wednesday 15 January, the Marca Tech Lab will propose Ecommerce grocery: challenges and opportunities for supermarkets and online retailers in the morning, while in the afternoon there will be a conference dedicated to the presentation of the data from the Nomisma Consumer Packaging Observatory. Packaging in the choices of retailers and consumers.

On Thursday 16th there will be two key events: From the sustainability balance sheet to green claims, promoted by AzzeroCO2 and Il Buon Gusto Italiano, and the Adi Packaging Design Award, organized by the Association for Industrial Design (Adi), Emilia-Romagna Delegation. Last but not least, the Marca Fresh Agorà (hall 29) during the first day will give space to II fruit and vegetable department at the service of new consumption models, a meeting organized by SGMarketing, as well as the subsequent Focus: II organic assortment, experience, and purchase drivers.

The event will continue on January 16th with the myfruit.it conference, with a focus on communication in the department, and the meeting "Women in retail: Fruit and vegetables between experience and sustainability – The future is now" where the role of women in the retail sector will be discussed, with a careful eye on sustainability and the new market challenges. Other events on the calendar: the GS1 Italy Servizi workshop on digital solutions to better measure and communicate sustainability in a B2B2C perspective, the Plm Award ceremony and the AssoBio meeting on innovation, trust and sustainability for a new relationship with the consumer in the organic sector.

The 21st edition of Marca by BolognaFiere gives ample space to themes and instances of social framing by promoting a gender equality project in Mozambique together with Cefa - The seed of solidarity that fits into the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN Agenda 2030. To combat food waste and support citizens in conditions of economic fragility, Marca byBolognaFiere renews its partnership with the diocesan Caritas of Bologna to which the food products exhibited at the fair will be donated.