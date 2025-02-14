Koelnmesse closes 2024 and challenges 2025

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Koelnmesse challenges the economic crisis and launches into a solid fiscal year 2025. Based on preliminary data, Koelnmesse will achieve a turnover of approximately 365 million euros, slightly below the forecast of 369.5 million Euros in the cyclically weaker trade fair year. Net profit is expected to be around 20 million Euros, after the record operating result of 42 million Euros in the previous...