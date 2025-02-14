Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Koelnmesse closes 2024 and challenges 2025
The business will close at €369.5 million with profits of €20 million: a year full of events starting from Confex
Koelnmesse challenges the economic crisis and launches into a solid fiscal year 2025. Based on preliminary data, Koelnmesse will achieve a turnover of approximately 365 million euros, slightly below the forecast of 369.5 million Euros in the cyclically weaker trade fair year. Net profit is expected to be around 20 million Euros, after the record operating result of 42 million Euros in the previous...
