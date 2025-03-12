Sigep, Ieg anticipates the dates of the 2026 edition

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) announces the new dates of Sigep World for 2026. The international exhibition of ice cream, pastry and chocolate, bakery, coffee and pizza will be held at the fair in Rimini from 16 to 20 January, from Friday to Tuesday.

Sigep World thus confirms its role as the first major event of the year for the foodservice sector, a reference point for trends and innovation. In fact, in line with the anticipation of a month announced by Gulfood in Dubai for the 2026 edition, dictated by the requirements of Ramadan, Sigep World has also chosen to revise its calendar. With a dual objective: on the one hand, to avoid overlaps with other international events, offering exhibitors a more sustainable management of trade fair appointments; on the other hand, to maximize business opportunities by ensuring an optimal influx of both national and international visitors.

This is therefore a strategic adjustment that confirms IEG’s focus, for all its products, on the global dynamics of the sector. Also in 2026, in a territory traditionally dedicated to innovation and hospitality such as Rimini, Sigep World will offer a complete overview, from products, ingredients and services to equipment, furniture, packaging solutions and technologies.

The companies will show and present the future of the industry to buyers from all over the world, while the major global players in the sectors represented within the event will offer exclusive moments, conferences, championships, demonstrations and so on, which will turn the spotlight on future trends and yet unexplored tastes.