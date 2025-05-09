Italian Exhibition Group ready for RiminiWellness

Preparing for the debut RiminiWellness, the exhibition organized by Italian Exhibition Group dedicated to fitness, wellness and sport that returns from 29 May to 1 June at the Rimini trade fair: This year’s fair focuses on training, strategic leverage to address environmental, economic and cultural transitions and drive the evolution of this industry. In a scenario that sees the fitness sector increasingly integrated with health, quality of life and sustainable innovation, this edition proposes an unprecedented training program aimed at trainers, entrepreneurs, institutional stakeholders and investors.

First forum on Sport and sustainability

RiminiWellness 2025 is the spokesperson for a new paradigm: sport as an ally for ecological transition, social welfare and increasingly ethical and future-oriented governance. In the afternoon of the opening day, on 29 May, debuts the "Forum Sport and Sustainability-The challenge to win the future". The Undersecretary of Environment Claudio Barbaro will open the work with a video message, followed by speeches by Niclas Svenningsen, Mitigation manager for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), on sport in the 2030 Agenda, Silvia Marrara, head of sports diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and Simona Azzolini, Alumna & Milan anchor of the Institute for Leadership in Sustainability of the University of Cambridge.

The Milan Cortina 2026 Foundation will present the sustainability policies for the Winter Games, Giampiero Pastore, head of the Institute of Medicine and Science of Sport of CONI will illustrate the strategies for sustainable sport while Leonardo Ghiraldini, Native’s Evolution Guide will report on the opportunities of sport to generate shared value. Also present the Institute for Sports and Cultural Credit, Assosport with the president Alessio Cremonese, and Sport e Salute, strategic partners of RiminiWellness. The national coordinator of the Healthy Cities Network Project, Francesco Caroli, will also participate with an observation on the role of public administration for sustainable sport. The moment will close with a round table that will involve the Italian Sport Promotion Bodies such as ASI, ANIF, UISP, OPES, CSI and ACS.



The Forum is born in collaboration with Ecomondo - the international event on green transition and circular economy of Italian Exhibition Group, and Ecopneus, consortium company for the recycling of used tyres: the General Director Giuseppina Carnimeo will tell more than 10 years of challenges and solutions for the sustainability of sports flooring.

Fitness and nutrition

Space also to the theme of integration between fitness, nutrition and health well-being with the transversal panel "Move to live better" in which former Olympic champion Jury Chechi will participate together with the brands partners of the Observatory: Matrix, Amadori and FitActive. The FIPE-Federpesi Conference will anticipate the results of the survey "Federpesi nell'esperienza degli specialisti della forza", carried out by Format Research, offering valuable indications for the training policies in the sector. Confartigianato will present the Report on the Economy of Sport, in collaboration with Symbola and Deloitte, under the patronage of MAECI, while Les Mills will present a market survey with IFO International Fitness Observatory and a business workshop with Martin Seibold, LifeFit Group CEO and Giorgio Trappolini, Country Manager Planet Fitness Italia.



Fitness and business, strategies for the future



The first edition of the Fitness Franchising Day is scheduled for Friday, May 30, a moment of deepening with the objective of developing a franchise system in Italy and investments in the field of fitness, in partnership with Affilya, Leading company in the organization of b2b events on the world of franchising. We will talk about real estate with CBRE; finance with KPMG, Mikro Kapital, Banco BPM, Atlas SGR and Istituto del Credito Sportivo e Culturale, and one-to-one meetings with brands such as Anytime Fitness, Fit & Go, Your Personal Trainer, Solo Lei, 20 Training Lab, Fit Up, Crunch, Fitness Park and F45.

A double appointment with REX Roundtables with Michele Simone (AllFit) and Andrea Bagnacani (Eden Sport e Salute), who will talk about emerging trends and strategies for a solid and sustainable fitness business. Alexandru Lascar (StayFitGym) and Anthony Barquisseau (Genae & Gymob) will focus on the international landscape, innovative formats, effective leadership and winning models to lead clubs in the global market.

High level training for trainers and managers

Technical knowledge is translated into field experience through a rich training programme for personal trainers, trainers and instructors. ELAV proposes the cycle "Formats to dominate, not to survive", for those who want to improve themselves and face with competence the new challenges of the sector. ISSA Europe presents a special edition of the CFT - Certified Fitness Trainer Course on fundamental topics such as applied biomechanics, functional progressions, posture, mobility, offering an intensive training. The Italian Fitness Federation (FIF) enriches the offer exclusively for the fair with practical masterclasses, seminars and workshops held by qualified teachers.

Among the highlights returns the National Conference "Successful Gyms", designed for owners of fitness centers and managers with a focus on the management model to increase profitability with testimonials from entrepreneurs who have used this method. ANIF - Associazione Nazionale Impianti Sport e Fitness will offer meetings dedicated to management, regulatory updates and post-reform opportunities, among partners Technogym, Athletis, Balance Body, FONSPORT and many others. Finally, APPI - Professional Association Pilates in Italy will bring on stage free lessons of Matwork and Pilates with tools, as well as talks on crucial topics for professionals in the sector.

General status of fitness



The General States of Fitness and Wellness return with a 100% business profiling, with two in-depth moments on investments and trends. On the agenda, Thursday morning, May 29, an in-depth discussion on Italian capital, foreign investments and new expansions with Luca Amedeo Masobello (VAM Investments), Samuele Frosio (RSG Group), Riccardo Turri (Starpool) and Mario Barbosa (GoFit). Friday afternoon May 30 will talk about Corporate Wellness opportunities for gyms, fitness centers and personal trainers, with Anna Zattoni (Jointly), Michele Loperfido (Wellhub), Gianfranco Minutolo (UniBocconi) and Sara Compagni (Postura da Paura) followed by a focus on Digital and Innovation with Giovanna Allegrini of TakeMiHome, Alessandro Fazio of Dr. Feel and Nicola Tardelli of Healthy Viruoso.

The European House-Ambrosetti, which presents the second edition of the Osservatorio Valore Sport, with a vision "2050 - Italy on the move" will also be the protagonist on Friday 30 May. The conference will see the intervention of institutional and scientific representatives such as Giovanni Capelli, director of CNaPPS, and Massimo Fabi, Councillor for Health Policies of Emilia-Romagna, Alessandro Rossi president of the Italian Society of Doctors of General Medicine and Primary Care and Sergio Iavicoli director general of Prevention of the Ministry of Health.



